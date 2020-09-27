As soon as any player breaks into the first team you just think of them as a fully grown adult despite their young age, so it’s sometimes important to take a step back and put things in perspective.

Ansu Fati is going to be a major star for Barcelona and he’s possibly good enough to eventually take over from Lionel Messi, but he’s still not old enough to legally have a drink.

He was outstanding today with a couple of goals in Barca’s convincing win over Villarreal, but he wasn’t able to take the man of the match award for a pretty heart-breaking reason:

Ansu Fati could not be chosen as the Man of the Match for Barcelona tonight because the sponsors are a beer company (Budweiser) and he's underage. Jordi Alba is MOTM instead. — Get Spanish Football News (@GSpanishFN) September 27, 2020

This might be one of the more ridiculous things you’ll see because it’s not like accepting the award means he needs to chug several beers as part of the acceptance.

Some fans will also rightfully point out that Budweiser is really just glorified water so calling it a beer might also be a stretch, so this is a total farce.

He was certainly deserving of the award, so hopefully he continues to play well enough to pick up some more when he’s old enough.