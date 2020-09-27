“The new Leicester?” – These fans speculate how far Leeds could go this season after an impressive start

Leeds are one of the best examples of the cliche about the Championship being hard to get out of, but you always knew they would have a great chance of establishing themselves as a Premier League club once they came up.

In some ways it’s actually easier to survive in the top flight than it is to win the Championship because of the different pressures involved, and a lot of neutrals will be excited to see what Marcelo Bielsa can achieve with this group of players this season.

Everyone took notice when they gave Liverpool a fright in their opening game but that was still a loss that means very little, so the last two games have been far more impressive.

Fulham should’ve been blown away but they were allowed back into the game last time out, but the 1-0 win over Sheffield United was a great sign.

The scoreline doesn’t tell the full story as Leeds should’ve scored more, but being able to grind out a win and a clean sheet away from home is a big deal.

It’s even prompted some speculation on Twitter that they could go on to do a Leicester City..

Obviously that’s probably going to be a stretch at this point but it does make you wonder what their ceiling could be at this point.

Bielsa doesn’t seem like the kind of manager who’ll simply settle for surviving at all costs, so a top half finish and a run at Europe isn’t totally out of the question.

A more prolific striker might be needed but Patrick Bamford is perfect for the current system, and they’ve started to show they can keep it tight at the back too.

Whatever happens, it’s going to be fun to watch.