Video “An absolute disgrace” – Jamie Carragher fumes as Newcastle score a controversial late penalty vs Spurs

Newcastle always seem to get something when they play Spurs, but they have absolutely got away with one this afternoon.

In some ways it’s Spurs’ own fault because they’ve utterly dominated the game without putting the game to bed, and they’ve been punished by a late penalty decision.

The handball rule has now turned into a total farce with players just screaming every time the ball hits someone, and there’s not much Eric Dier can do about this.

Jamie Carragher also lost it on Sky Sports by calling the situation an “absolute disgrace”, and you can judge for yourself here if you think the spot pick should’ve been given:

One thing is for sure – Mourinho was less than impressed.