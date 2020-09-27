Video: Barcelona’s forgotten man Coutinho comes up with a fantastic nutmeg… on the ref

A change of manager can often result in former outcasts forcing their way back into the team, but it still felt like Philippe Coutinho would be on his way out of the Nou Camp this summer.

We may never know if he’s still there through Ronald Koeman’s choice or if there was simply no interest in taking him away, but he came up with a fun piece of skill tonight.

The ref does his best to get in the way of things, but the Brazilian simply slips the ball through his legs and continues on his way: