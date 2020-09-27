Menu

Video: "F**cking hell" – Eric Dier gives an excellent critique of his awful miss vs Newcastle

Newcastle United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

The lack of fans in the stadium is definitely a bad thing, but it also treats us to the odd moment that we wouldn’t get to see otherwise.

It’s always risky to have live TV cameras and microphones next to footballers, and Eric Dier gave us all a fright with the loudest scream of “f**cking hell” that you’ll hear this year:

It was followed by the obligatory empty apology from the commentary team, but it’s also an excellent critique of his own effort as Dier needs to put this one away.

 

