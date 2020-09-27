Menu

Video: Gareth Bale’s terrifically awkward celebration for Spurs’ opener vs Newcastle

After all the fanfare about Gareth Bale’s return to Spurs, it’s a shame that he’s not going to play for a few weeks due to injury.

Thankfully he’s still managed to provide some entertainment from the stands with one of the most awkward goal celebrations you’re likely to see.

At one point it looks like he’s going to stand up and give it the double fist pump, but he manages to catch himself and simply gives it a polite applause with one of the most painful smiles you’re every likely to see:

Hopefully he’s able to let himself go a little bit more when he’s scoring goals and playing again.

