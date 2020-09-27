Video: Impressive finish from Ansu Fati gets Ronald Koeman off to a perfect start at Barcelona

Although Barcelona have really struggled to get their young players into the first team, it really does look like Ansu Fati will go on to be the next first team star.

That could be vitally important as Lionel Messi’s career starts to wind down, and Ronald Koeman put a lot of trust in him by starting him on his first game in charge.

So often we see players make a mess of this kind of chance when the ball comes back to them, but Fati hits it with such power and accuracy that the keeper has no chance:

Pictures from beIN Sports