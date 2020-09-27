Video: Inch perfect pass from Lionel Messi forces the own goal as Barcelona rout Villarreal

Seeing a new manager in their first game can usually go one of two ways – the same old struggles with show up, or their changes will result in the opposition being blown away.

The second has happened between Barcelona and Villarreal this evening, and it’s got to the point where Lionel Messi is simply strolling around the pitch and causing all sorts of problems.

This pass is absolute perfection, and it leaves the defender having to go for it and the own goal is almost inevitable:

Pictures from beIN Sports