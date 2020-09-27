Video: James Maddison scores stunner vs Man City before heartwarming celebration

In the 76th minute of Manchester City’s tie against Leicester, James Maddison made it 4-1 to the Foxes with a brilliant strike.
The attacking midfielder drifted in from the left-wing before curling the ball into the top corner with a superb strike that Ederson had no absolutely no chance of stopping.
The 23-year-old showed his class with a heartwarming celebration, the ace ran to the sidelines to pick up and display a t-shirt of former Leicester doctor Stuart Birtwistle, who sadly passed away this summer after a long battle with cancer.
Take a look at the England international’s effort below:
MY HEAVENS JAMES MADDISON#MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/0sIZNDdAs8
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 27, 2020
Pictures from NBC Sports Soccer and RMC Sport.
Maddison held up a T-shirt in honor of Stuart Birtwistle “Bertie”. Leicester City doctor/surgeon who died this summer after a long fight with cancer. [via @Anna_Soubry] pic.twitter.com/iGaffXPgcm
— ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) September 27, 2020
Brendan Rodgers’ side have run riot in the second-half of the encounter, City’s defensive issues were once again clear.