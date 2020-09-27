(Video) Leeds United’s Illan Meslier makes stunning save to deny Sheffield United

Marcelo Bielsa’s number-one has just pulled off an incredible stop to keep his side level at 0-0 in the first of today’s Premier League fixtures.

Leeds United, who have travelled to Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane have spent the most part of the first-half under the cosh as Chris Wilder’s Blades seek to register their first win of the 2020-21 season.

If it wasn’t for French keeper Meslier Leeds United would be heading into the break 1-0 down.

The talented 20-year-old has just pulled off a superb save to deny Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstrum.

?? Massive save from Illan Meslier! ?? The 20-year-old Frenchman denies John Lundstram from close range! Superb reactions ? pic.twitter.com/Fc7Ddi1WDU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 27, 2020

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport