(Video) Leeds United’s Illan Meslier makes stunning save to deny Sheffield United

Marcelo Bielsa’s number-one has just pulled off an incredible stop to keep his side level at 0-0 in the first of today’s Premier League fixtures.
Leeds United, who have travelled to Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane have spent the most part of the first-half under the cosh as Chris Wilder’s Blades seek to register their first win of the 2020-21 season.
If it wasn’t for French keeper Meslier Leeds United would be heading into the break 1-0 down.
The talented 20-year-old has just pulled off a superb save to deny Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstrum.
?? Massive save from Illan Meslier! ??
The 20-year-old Frenchman denies John Lundstram from close range!
Superb reactions ? pic.twitter.com/Fc7Ddi1WDU
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 27, 2020
Pictures courtesy of BT Sport