Video: Leicester’s Jamie Vardy scores with backheel flick against Manchester City

In the 53rd minute of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Leicester, Jamie Vardy showcased a moment of sheer inspiration to fire the Foxes into the lead.
Midfielder Youri Tielemans played in compatriot Timothy Castagne with a pinpoint through ball, with the marauding full-back then drilling a low cross into the near post.
Vardy showed his creativity by tucking the ball into the back of the net with a lovely backheel flick.
Take a look at the magical moment below:
That is ?? cheeky from Jamie Vardy! ?@GNev2 describes it as a "Cruyff dink" – whatever it is, it is brilliant! ?
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 27, 2020
Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.
Just minutes after this, the former England international sealed a hat-trick against Pep Guardiola’s side.