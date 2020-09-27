Video: Leicester’s Jamie Vardy scores with backheel flick against Manchester City

In the 53rd minute of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Leicester, Jamie Vardy showcased a moment of sheer inspiration to fire the Foxes into the lead.

Midfielder Youri Tielemans played in compatriot Timothy Castagne with a pinpoint through ball, with the marauding full-back then drilling a low cross into the near post.

Vardy showed his creativity by tucking the ball into the back of the net with a lovely backheel flick.

Take a look at the magical moment below:

That is ?? cheeky from Jamie Vardy! ?@GNev2 describes it as a "Cruyff dink" – whatever it is, it is brilliant! ? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #MCILEI here: https://t.co/K83lQ3EhuI

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/IaBSIn8WTh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 27, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Luis Suarez immediately reminds Barcelona what they are missing with a sublime brace on his Atletico Madrid debut Exclusive – “Ruining the game” – Former Premier League ref Mark Halsey points out the serious issue after penalty drama between Spurs and Newcastle Video: Riyad Mahrez scores spectacular goal for Man City vs former club Leicester

Just minutes after this, the former England international sealed a hat-trick against Pep Guardiola’s side.