Video: Leicester’s Jamie Vardy scores with backheel flick against Manchester City

Leicester City FC Manchester City
In the 53rd minute of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Leicester, Jamie Vardy showcased a moment of sheer inspiration to fire the Foxes into the lead.

Midfielder Youri Tielemans played in compatriot Timothy Castagne with a pinpoint through ball, with the marauding full-back then drilling a low cross into the near post.

Vardy showed his creativity by tucking the ball into the back of the net with a lovely backheel flick.

Take a look at the magical moment below:

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

Just minutes after this, the former England international sealed a hat-trick against Pep Guardiola’s side.

