Video: Luis Suarez immediately reminds Barcelona what they are missing with a sublime brace on his Atletico Madrid debut

You do get the feeling that Barcelona’s decision to let Luis Suarez go to Atletico Madrid could come back to bite them this season, and he’s made a big impact on his debut.

He only came on after 70 minutes, but he immediately provided an assist before scoring a sublime header that beautifully floats back across the keeper and into the net:

Pictures from beIN Sports

He then added to that moments later with another clinical finish:

Pictures from beIN Sports

David Villa won La Liga with Atletico after making the same move from Barca, and it would be some story if history repeats itself with Suarez too.