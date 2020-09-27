(Video) Patrick Bamford superbly gets on the end of a pinpoint cross from Jack Harrison to win Yorkshire derby

Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford has broken Sheffield United hearts after a 87th minute header gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side all three points in a hard-fought Yorkshire derby at Bramall Lane.

Bamford’s late header came against the run of play as Sheffield United looked increasingly more likely to break the deadlock. The young striker becomes Leeds United’s first-ever player to score in three consecutive Premier League games.

Leeds United midfielder Jack Harrison broke free on the left flank and whipped in a pinpoint delivery which Bamford gladly took advantage of.

Leeds United’s latest win sees them remain in the Premier League’s top-half with a home tie against Manchester City on October 3 next up for Bielsa’s men.

Patrick Bamford at the death! ? The Leeds striker rises to nod his side into a late Yorkshire derby lead! Jack Harrison celebrates before the ball even hits the net! ? pic.twitter.com/teYukyJ07j — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 27, 2020

