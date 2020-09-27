Video: Riyad Mahrez scores spectacular goal for Man City vs former club Leicester

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have taken just three minutes to open the scoring against Leicester City, thanks to a moment of magic from Riyad Mahrez.

Kevin De Bruyne whipped a corner in from the left side, with James Justin appearing to have cleared the danger with a header.

Leicester were punished for leaving Mahrez completely unmarked on the edge of the area as the winger skipped into the box and fired the ball into the top corner with a wonderful first-time finish.M

"It's perfect – what a goal." ? Wait for the reverse angle of this Riyad Mahrez strike…?? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #MCILEI here: https://t.co/K83lQ3EhuI

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/fSDVET4Lp9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 27, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

Mahrez’s finish was beautiful, the ball floated straight into the top corner, to make the moment even sweeter this comes in the Algerian’s 200th Premier League appearance.