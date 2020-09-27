Video: Ronaldo performs a trademark leap and header to level it up for ten man Juventus against Roma

Sometimes everybody on the pitch knows exactly what’s about to happen, but there’s just nothing you can do to stop it.

It’s obvious that this ball is going to come into the box for Ronaldo to get on the end of, but there’s nothing Roma can do as he rises in his trademark fashion and powers the header home:

Cristiano Ronaldo with a brilliant header and Juve are level! ? Like he did against Samp last season, Ronaldo leaps highest and then hangs in the air to connect with the cross ? pic.twitter.com/GO7VlhTgvO — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) September 27, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports

This could be a tough one for Juve to go on and win after Rabiot’s red card, but you wouldn’t bet against Ronaldo completing his hat trick either.