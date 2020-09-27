Video: Strange moment as shaky Kepa Arrizabalaga seems to highlight Caballero’s error for Chelsea vs West Brom

Some eagle-eyed viewers spotted a strange moment after Chelsea fell behind to West Brom early on in yesterday evening’s thrilling encounter.

The Baggies stunned Frank Lampard’s men in the opening stages of the tie, with Callum Robinson hitting the back of the net in the 4th minute.

Replays suggested that Willy Caballero could’ve done better with the effort, with teammate Kepa Arrizabalaga also hinting as much in a chat on the bench with midfielder Jorginho.

Kepa, who was dropped for the veteran stopper, appeared to signal that Caballero would’ve been better off if he didn’t attempt to dive down.

Kepa :I might have to substitute myself on if nothing changes

Jorginho: your the boss #Chelsea #WBACHE #Kepa pic.twitter.com/1xjKffMam3 — AN29 (@darkchippie) September 26, 2020

Lmaoooooo Kepa is a joke man talking like he could save that pic.twitter.com/OVBkBmHawZ — . (@bergwijniho) September 26, 2020

It’s pretty surprising to see someone like Kepa – who has constantly made constant costly errors for the Blues – pointing out the woes of one of his teammates. Some would say it’s hypocritical.