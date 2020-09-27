Menu

Video: Strange moment as shaky Kepa Arrizabalaga seems to highlight Caballero’s error for Chelsea vs West Brom

Chelsea FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

Some eagle-eyed viewers spotted a strange moment after Chelsea fell behind to West Brom early on in yesterday evening’s thrilling encounter.

The Baggies stunned Frank Lampard’s men in the opening stages of the tie, with Callum Robinson hitting the back of the net in the 4th minute.

Replays suggested that Willy Caballero could’ve done better with the effort, with teammate Kepa Arrizabalaga also hinting as much in a chat on the bench with midfielder Jorginho.

Kepa, who was dropped for the veteran stopper, appeared to signal that Caballero would’ve been better off if he didn’t attempt to dive down.

More Stories / Latest News
“The new Leicester?” – These fans speculate how far Leeds could go this season after an impressive start
No Henderson, Alisson or Thiago: How injury-hit Liverpool could line up vs Arsenal
(Video) Patrick Bamford superbly gets on the end of a pinpoint cross from Jack Harrison to win Yorkshire derby

It’s pretty surprising to see someone like Kepa – who has constantly made constant costly errors for the Blues – pointing out the woes of one of his teammates. Some would say it’s hypocritical.

More Stories Jorginho Kepa Arrizabalaga Willy Caballero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.