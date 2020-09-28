Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains decision to start David Luiz and bench Gabriel vs Liverpool

Ahead of Arsenal’s eagerly-anticipated Premier League clash against Liverpool, Mikel Arteta explained the big call to start David Luiz over impressive new signing Gabriel Magalhaes.

Gabriel, a summer recruit from Lille, has made an encouraging start to life at the Emirates Stadium with fine displays in the opening wins against Fulham and West Ham.

Nonetheless, Arteta hinted that ‘experience’ was the key factor as to why the 22-year-old was left on the substitutes bench in place of Luiz.

Take a look at what the Spaniard had to say Sky Sports below:

“He’s (Gabriel) done really well, he’s adapted really well, he’s played a few games already with us. David has huge experience, he’s played here (Anfield) many many times and he gives us something different.”

Mikel Arteta explains his team selection at Anfield as Arsenal change things up ? Watch MNF now on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/1RcD038QKk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2020

Whilst this decision will certainly split the fanbase, it’s not as though Arteta has come to this conclusion out of nowhere.

Luiz performed superbly in Arsenal’s win against the already-crowned champions at the end of last season, as well as in the season-opening Community Shield victory against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

There’s not doubt that if the Luiz doesn’t hold up against Liverpool’s fierce attacking trio that Arteta will face criticism for this choice.