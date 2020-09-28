Arsenal hopeful of completing transfer of at least one of their two top targets

Arsenal are reportedly hopeful they will be able to get a deal done for one of their top two transfer targets this summer.

The Gunners will have perhaps surprised one or two people with a strong transfer window so far, with smart signings coming in in the form of Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, midfield must now surely be a priority area for Arsenal to try and strengthen in next, with The Athletic reporting that there seems to be some optimism that they can get one of Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar.

There is not long left in this transfer window, and Arsenal surely need to do all they can to make sure Atletico Madrid’s Partey or Lyon star Aouar can be brought in as soon as possible.

Partey has shown himself to be a terrific all-rounder with his displays in La Liga, and he’d undoubtedly be an upgrade on the likes of Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi in the midfield engine room.

Aouar might be more of an option further forward, with the classy 22-year-old perhaps the ideal long-term successor to Mesut Ozil.