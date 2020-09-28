Just 40 minutes before Arsenal were due to begin their Premier League game against Liverpool at Anfield, news broke that could have a huge impact on their season.

Mikel Arteta has already worked wonders with his team and has them playing a coherent, attacking philosophy with a touch of added steel.

Though they’ve looked a much more organised and hard-to-beat outfit under the Spaniard, the Gunners are probably a player or two short of where Arteta would like to be at this stage.

To that end, Lyon’s Houssem Aouar has been interesting the north Londoners for some while, and according to a tweet from reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, a week ago the player would like to join Arteta’s revolution.

no, not agreed yet. But Aouar would like to join and Arsenal spoke with his agents many times. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

Although the transfer window slams closed in any event on October 5, Arsenal will have to get organised even quicker.

A tweet from Get French Football News notes that Lyon president, Jean-Michel Aulas, has suggested that any players still at Lyon on Friday (October 2), will remain with the French club.

Breaking | Lyon President Aulas announces that any existing players in his squad who have not left by Friday will be staying at the club. (TC) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 28, 2020

If Arsenal want to get their man, clearly they’ve no time to waste now.