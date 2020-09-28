Menu

Arsenal star’s agent in talks over transfer away, final details needed as deal moves closer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could reportedly be edging closer to a transfer to Lazio after his father and agent held talks over a move.

It looks like final details are now all that’s needed for Mustafi’s move from Arsenal to Lazio to go through, according to a report from Lazio Press.

MORE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang names one transfer offer he snubbed to stay at Arsenal

The German centre-back has not always been the most reliable performer for Arsenal, so it could be wise for the Gunners to offload him this summer now that they’ve strengthened their options at the back.

Gabriel Magalhaes has been signed from Lille after some strong form in Ligue 1, while youngster William Saliba is also back from a loan stint at Saint-Etienne and looks a huge prospect ready to make an impact in Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

More Stories / Latest News
Revealed: Manchester United duo eyed by Champions League giants in double transfer
Manchester City star offered to Barcelona in surprise transfer deal
(Photo) Thiago Silva sends message to Chelsea fans after nightmare PL debut vs West Brom

This surely leaves little room for Mustafi now, and he may have more of a chance of playing regularly if he makes the move to Lazio as this report expects.

Arsenal fans will also surely be glad to raise any extra cash from player sales as they could probably do with balancing the books if they are to make any more signings before next week’s transfer deadline.

More Stories Shkodran Mustafi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.