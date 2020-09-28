Arsenal star’s agent in talks over transfer away, final details needed as deal moves closer

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could reportedly be edging closer to a transfer to Lazio after his father and agent held talks over a move.

It looks like final details are now all that’s needed for Mustafi’s move from Arsenal to Lazio to go through, according to a report from Lazio Press.

The German centre-back has not always been the most reliable performer for Arsenal, so it could be wise for the Gunners to offload him this summer now that they’ve strengthened their options at the back.

Gabriel Magalhaes has been signed from Lille after some strong form in Ligue 1, while youngster William Saliba is also back from a loan stint at Saint-Etienne and looks a huge prospect ready to make an impact in Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

This surely leaves little room for Mustafi now, and he may have more of a chance of playing regularly if he makes the move to Lazio as this report expects.

Arsenal fans will also surely be glad to raise any extra cash from player sales as they could probably do with balancing the books if they are to make any more signings before next week’s transfer deadline.