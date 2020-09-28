We’ve rounded up the latest Arsenal transfer rumours for you, with today’s big stories below…

First up, there’s hope for the Gunners as they chase two big-name signings in midfield, with Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar remaining their priorities for the time being.

According to one source, Arsenal are optimistic that they will get a deal done for at least one of those players in the coming days as we edge closer to the transfer deadline.

There could be potential stumbling blocks with either player, but it seems Aouar may be the slightly more realistic option over Partey as things stand.

Next, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has spoken out on his future once again despite recently signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabon international raised one or two eyebrows yesterday when he liked a tweet suggesting he deserved a big move to the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Liverpool.

Now, Aubameyang has been talking again and said he had an offer to join Barcelona this summer, though he’s happy with the decision he made to sign a new contract with Arsenal.

And finally, Paris Saint-Germain could be set to rival Arsenal for the signing of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

The Italy international has recently emerged as a surprise target for Mikel Arteta’s side, but it seems he’s wanted by PSG as well.

The latest on Jorginho’s situation is that PSG have opened talks over a potential loan move for the former Napoli man.