Arsenal urged to seal shock transfer raid on arch rivals Tottenham

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent believes Dele Alli could be a good signing for Arsenal.

The ex-Spurs ace is a known Arsenal fan, and has spoken out on the current situation surrounding Alli and his troubled relationship with Jose Mourinho.

Bent believes the England international now needs a new challenge after a pretty good period at Tottenham, but one in which it now seems clear the club are unlikely to progress much further in.

“He’s been at Tottenham for a while now and I think maybe he’s a product of a process where he’s been at Spurs,” Bent told talkSPORT.

“They’ve got to the Champions League final, but other than that, there’s been a couple of top-four finishes.

“I think any player comes a point where they need a fresh challenge.

“I think for Dele Alli, Mourinho has come in, they’ve clashed, and I think he’s thinking, ‘I need a new challenge here’.

“I think he deserves that. He’s not going to be happy playing Carabao Cup games because they play Chelsea in the week and if they get beat that’s no more Carabao Cup.

“So are we saying we won’t see him in the Premier League for weeks and weeks?

“We can’t wait until the FA Cup, so if I’m Dele Alli I’m looking at an option to get out of there.”

When asked if he’d take Alli at Arsenal, Bent replied: “100 per cent – I wouldn’t even hesitate.”