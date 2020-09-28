According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are ‘preparing’ a new bid for Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia.

Romano describes Barcelona’s potential re-signing of the ace as a ‘work in progress’. Garcia enjoyed a promising breakthrough campaign last season.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (MD) reported recently that Barcelona will not offer more than €15m for a player whose contract expires next summer, whilst City are believed to value the talent at €18m.

MD also claim that the Catalan outfit’s first bid of €10m for the 19-year-old was rejected, whilst adding that the defender has already made it clear to City that he won’t be signing a new contract.

On next few hours, Sergino Dest will sign his contract as new Barcelona player until June 2025. Barça and Ajax are planning the official announcement. Here-we-go > official soon ?? …and Barça are now preparing a new bid to Man City for Eric Garcia. Work in progress. ? #MCFC https://t.co/bzSO0NOhsw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2020

Garcia started 15 of his 20 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s current side last season, with the defender showing some real promise with his displays.

The youngster, who made his senior debut for Spain in the last international break, struggled in his first Premier League appearance of the season in yesterday’s 5-2 defeat to Leicester.

Garcia fared no worse than the rest of City’s backline, with the Spaniard one of three defenders that conceded a penalty against the Foxes.

It seems wise for Barcelona to target a young centre-back before the transfer window closes, the Blaugrana need a more reliable option than the injury prone Samuel Umtiti to act as an alternative to starters Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet.

Realistically, Garcia could immediately become the third-choice option upon joining the La Liga powerhouses, though this could depend on Jean-Clair Todibo – with the ace’s future still uncertain.