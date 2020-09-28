According to the Guardian, Manchester United have tabled a first bid of £12m for Porto left-back Alex Telles, with the Red Devils hoping to land the ace for a cut-price fee.

The Guardian report that Porto actually value the 27-year-old at around £18m, but with Telles’ contract expiring next summer, United are trying their luck in recruiting the ace for a discount price.

It’s added that United are confident of securing the Brazilian’s signature for close to £12m, news of this bid comes less than a day after Fabrizio Romano reported that the final details of the deal are done.

Telles would be a quality relatively low-cost option to challenge the likes of Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams for the starting spot at left-back in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Porto would certainly be wise to agree a fee as soon as possible, with Telles available to discuss a pre-contract from January, the cash-strapped side would be very lucky to net their desired €18m fee.

Telles put his name in the headlines in Porto’s first game of the season after scoring two penalties and registering an assist in Porto’s 3-1 win against Braga.

The one-cap Brazil international would offer the Red Devils’ more quality in the final third than either Shaw or Williams, penalty specialist Telles scored 13 goals last season and provided 12 assists.