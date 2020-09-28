According to Sky Sports News, Tottenham are considering a swoop for Antonio Rudiger, the defender would ponder a loan move but Chelsea are unlikely to sanction such a deal for the centre-back.

Sky Sports report that Chelsea loaning out one of their players to a Premier League rival would be ‘unlikely’, which isn’t a surprising stance at all.

It’s claimed that Jose Mourinho has turned to his former club’s out-of-favour defender as Spurs’ pursuit of Milan Skriniar has hit a snag with a clear difference in valuation with Inter Milan.

Rudiger’s name has dominated the Chelsea speculation since the ace was left out of the matchday squad for the Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley, after also being snubbed for the Liverpool game.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘I will never forget it’ – Klopp lauds Jota for superb Liverpool debut Video: ‘Still a long way to go’ – Arteta mindful of the work needed for Arsenal to reach Liverpool’s level Medical set: Complete agreement reached for Man United midfielder to leave in loan move

Rudiger’s performances have dipped over the last year, the ace made 26 appearances last season but has now found himself below Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori in the centre-back pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Whilst the ace will be targeting regular first-team football ahead of next summer’s Euros, the defender could be a risky signing for any club due to some of his injury troubles over the last couple of years.

With all respect, this rumour is audacious at the very least, Rudiger claimed that he was racially abused by some Spurs fans in last December’s meeting between the two sides.

It would resemble quite the change of heart if the 27-year-old decided to join the north London outfit after that incident – in which no evidence was found by Spurs or the Metropolitan Police, as per SSN.