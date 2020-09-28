Chelsea set to continue efforts to land English ace but deal is far from straightforward

Chelsea are reportedly keen to continue their stunning summer transfer spending spree as they look set to press on with their efforts to sign leading defensive midfielder Declan Rice from London rivals West Ham United.

Rice, 21, ironically left Chelsea’s youth academy in 2013 and opted to join West Ham’s in an attempt to continue his impressive development.

Since Rice’s arrival at West Ham seven years ago, the talented midfielder has gone onto make his way through the Hammers’ ranks and become one of the Premier League’s leading holding midfielders.

The young midfielder has made 112 senior first-team appearances for West Ham since his first-team debut against Burnley on the final-day of the 2016-17 season.

Despite Rice’s impressive rise to become one of the league’s most highly-rated defensive midfielders, his West Ham future has been cast into doubt after it emerged that rivals Chelsea were considering a summer swoop, according to leading journalist Fabrizio Romano.

In light of Chelsea’s interest in Rice, speaking after West Ham’s stunning 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last night, assistant manager Alan Irvive attempted to squash any suggestions that the Hammers’ midfielder could leave the club, as quoted by Daily Star, he said: “Declan is extremely happy at the club, he’s obviously been captain today in Mark’s [Nolan] absence.

“And you see the way the lad’s playing that he’s certainly not someone who has other things on his mind. He trains brilliantly every day.”

The latest update in this ongoing saga comes from journalist Romano who has claimed that despite the deal being a difficult one to conclude, Chelsea still view the West Ham midfielder as their main transfer target.

Romano claims that despite the Hammers’ seemingly firm stance on Rice’s potential departure, the Blues will continue in their efforts to land him before the summer transfer window slams shut next Monday.

Chelsea are still considering Declan Rice as their main target – #CFC are now working to sell players then will try again to sign him.

West Ham insist they won’t sell Rice on next days and “he’s gonna stay”. Not easy deal – but still on. ? #Chelsea #WHUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2020

The leading journalist also mentions that the potential deal could hinge on Chelsea offloading players in time.

Speaking ahead of his side’s crucial Carabao Cup time against rivals Spurs tomorrow night, manager Frank Lampard addressed speculation that defender Victor Moses’ days as a Chelsea player are numbered by saying: “At the moment Victor [Moses] isn’t in that position with us.

“We have a bubble at the training ground for the first-team squad which Victor hasn’t been a part of.

“But I know Victor, having played alongside him, I know him well, so we’ll see how that develops over the next week.”