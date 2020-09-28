According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has confirmed plans to complete the signing of Manchester United ace Andreas Pereira in the next two or three days.

Romano reports that Pereira will head to the Serie A outfit on a season-long loan deal, with another report from Italy stating that the deal can be made permanent for a fee of €27m.

Romano insists that the final hurdle of the deal being completed appears to be surrounding how the versatile ace’s wages will be split.

As well as chief Tare, Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi also officially commented on Pereira, adding that the 24-year-old would be ‘perfect’ for the Biancocelesti.

Lazio sport director Igli Tare: “We expect Andreas Pereira deal to be completed on next 2/3 days with Man United”.

Lazio manager Inzaghi: “I like Pereira so much, he’d be perfect for us”.

Last details still to be completed about his salary with #MUFC. The agreement is close. ? https://t.co/pvNKZZOXQF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Robertson left wide open to slot Liverpool ahead against Arsenal Video: These fans furious after Liverpool’s Sadio Mane escapes ‘blatant’ red card for elbow on Arsenal ace Tierney Video: Sadio Mane equalises for Liverpool vs Arsenal after escaping red card

Pereira certainly seems to be one of the United players that is on the way out, with the Brazil international not part of the matchday squad for any of the side’s three games so far this season.

Pereira started 25 of his 40 appearances last term, but the Brazilian’s regular action in the first-half of last season was largely due to the injury troubles of the likes of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

The ace, who has been deployed in practically every midfield role for the Red Devils since becoming a feature in the first-team over the last two seasons, has made a total of 75 appearances for the club.

Considering that United aren’t dealing with any serious injury problems in midfield right now, it’s wise for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sanction the departure of the now out of favour Pereira.