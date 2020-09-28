Video: Philippe Coutinho nutmegs the referee during Barcelona win over Villarreal

We know Philippe Coutinho has skills, but does he really have to try and humiliate match officials as well as opposition defenders?

Watch this bizarre video below as Coutinho finds the referee in his way during Barcelona’s win over Villarreal in La Liga, ultimately deciding that the best way around the problem is to simply nutmeg the ref…

Coutinho nutmegging the referee ??pic.twitter.com/6YVzS9nMIh — Goal (@goal) September 27, 2020

The Brazil international looks back on form for Barca after a tough start at the Nou Camp since his big move from Liverpool in January 2018.

Having spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, perhaps Coutinho has a bit of confidence back now and can finally make an impact for Ronald Koeman’s side.