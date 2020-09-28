Barcelona have two games to play this week, against Celta Vigo and Sevilla, and one, perhaps two, transfer deals to get over the line.

Reports, such as ESPN‘s which reference certain sources, would suggest that Sergino Dest is on his way to the Catalans this week.

It’s thought that Ronald Koeman would also like to bring in countryman, Memphis Depay from Lyon, however, the latest move from the French club’s president, Jean-Michel Aulas, means that Barca need to move quickly.

According to a tweet from Get French Football News, Aulas has set a deadline of Friday, October 2 to get a deal concluded.

Breaking | Lyon President Aulas announces that any existing players in his squad who have not left by Friday will be staying at the club. (TC) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 28, 2020

If any players remain at the club after that date, it would appear that Aulas intends to ensure they stay.

It’s debatable as to whether the Catalans actually need another striker given that they already boast the likes of Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Phillipe Coutinho and Martin Braithwaite.

Regardless, Koeman and the Barca board now know just how long they have to be able to secure the Dutchman.