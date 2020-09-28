Menu

Double exit confirmed: Liverpool announce loan departures of two players

Liverpool FC
Liverpool have today announced that outcast Loris Karius and young goalkeeper Kamil Grabara have left on season-long loan deals to Union Berlin and AGF Aarhus respectively.

Karius’ exit is not surprising at all, the German stopper has been cast aside with the Merseyside outfit after his errors ultimately cost Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Besiktas, with Karius enduring a mixed spell which saw him make 67 appearances for the Turkish giants.

Whilst the decision to loan out Grabara is certainly not a surprise – with regular first-team football needed for the stopper’s development – the destination is quite questionable.

The Poland Under-21s ace returns to AGF after a loan spell in the second-half of the 18/19 season, but Grabara spent last term out at Huddersfield so this move is respectably a considerable step down.

Regardless, sending these two away for regular football is undoubtedly the correct decision with Alisson solid as the side’s No.1 and Adrian San Miguel comfortable in the role as Liverpool’s backup keeper.

More Stories Kamil Grabara Loris Karius Union Berlin

