Liverpool have today announced that outcast Loris Karius and young goalkeeper Kamil Grabara have left on season-long loan deals to Union Berlin and AGF Aarhus respectively.

Karius’ exit is not surprising at all, the German stopper has been cast aside with the Merseyside outfit after his errors ultimately cost Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Besiktas, with Karius enduring a mixed spell which saw him make 67 appearances for the Turkish giants.

.@LorisKarius has completed a loan move to @fcunion for the duration of the 2020-21 season. All the best for the rest of the campaign ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2020

Kamil Grabara has joined AGF Aarhus on loan for the remainder of 2020-21. Good luck for the season ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Furious Frank Lampard blasted Chelsea star in dressing room after disrespectful behaviour ‘I hate this club so much’ – These Liverpool fans are furious that Thiago isn’t starting against Arsenal ‘No Gabriel?’ – These Arsenal fans question Arteta’s ‘head teaser’ of a decision ahead of Liverpool clash

Whilst the decision to loan out Grabara is certainly not a surprise – with regular first-team football needed for the stopper’s development – the destination is quite questionable.

The Poland Under-21s ace returns to AGF after a loan spell in the second-half of the 18/19 season, but Grabara spent last term out at Huddersfield so this move is respectably a considerable step down.

Regardless, sending these two away for regular football is undoubtedly the correct decision with Alisson solid as the side’s No.1 and Adrian San Miguel comfortable in the role as Liverpool’s backup keeper.