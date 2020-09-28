Although Liverpool went on to win their match against Arsenal 3-1 on Monday evening, the score slightly flattered the hosts in the end.

At 2-1, the Gunners had a wonderful chance to equalise when Alexandre Lacazette was played in behind the Reds defence.

With only Alisson to beat, the Frenchman contrived to hit the ball straight at the keeper rather than burying it and, potentially, earning the north Londoners a point which their second half performance deserved.

If there’s one thing that stops Lacazette from being termed a world-class striker, it would be that he tends to blow hot and cold.

In terms of consistency he could, and probably should, do better.

However, former Arsenal legend, Michael Thomas, thinks the forward gets a bad rap that isn’t deserved.

“Lacazette missed a great chance today but I think he is pivotal in the good things that Arsenal produce going forward,” Thomas told CaughtOffside after the game.

“He’s not praised enough for the team play and hard work that he brings.

“Yes he could add more goals to his game, but at the same time I don’t think his strike partner would get the amount of goals he does without Lacazette in the middle.”

With Mikel Arteta a proactive rather than reactive coach, there’s bound to be some work that the Spaniard will want to see Lacazette take on board, as he looks for the solutions to closing out games when the Gunners are on the front foot.