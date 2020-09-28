With three games gone, Liverpool have begun the defence of their Premier League title in the best possible way, with wins in all three.

Only goal difference has stopped the Reds sitting proudly on the summit, but that’s a minor detail at this early stage.

It’s not too early for one former Liverpool star to suggest that the 2020/21 title is theirs to lose, however.

Michael Thomas will always be remembered by Arsenal fans for scoring the goal which won them the old First Division title at Anfield in May 1989, though he would go on to sign for the Reds two years later.

“For me this is the Liverpool I saw all last season, hungry and straight out the blocks,” he told CaughtOffside in the aftermath of the match.

“If they can be as consistent then it will be their title to lose again but it’s early so we will see.

“Liverpool press so high and with such intensity it will cause any team in the world problems so it was always going to be difficult for Arsenal to have any sort of control

“They’re a team that are in the final process of what Klopp has been building and we have to remember that Arsenal are only at the beginning.”

Motivation would perhaps appear to be one of the deciding factors as to just how successful Jurgen Klopp’s side can be this season.

For example, it was interesting to see just how their form dropped off last season once their first English top-flight title in 30 years was secured.

Thomas also talked with CaughtOffside about new signing, Thiago Alcantara, missing from the line up on Monday through injury.

“Thiago is an amazing player with tremendous quality on the ball,” he continued.

“What he would have provided today and going forward this season is that precise forward passing that can unlock the smallest of spaces that Liverpool usually have to work in given teams playing the low block.”

There are still plenty of twists and turns to come over the course of the season, but if Liverpool continue in the same vein as their opening three games, the rest of the Premier League need to watch out.