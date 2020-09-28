According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the departure of Andreas Pereira from Manchester United to Lazio in a loan deal have been held up by the ace’s wages.

Despite yesterday’s report from Italy that a deal was close now that United have agreed that the optional permanent fee in the loan deal will be €27m, Pereira’s wages appear to be a stumbling block.

Romano states that there’s still no agreement between the two clubs regarding how the 24-year-old’s salary will be split, the Mirror report that the Brazilian earns a basic weekly wage of £30,000.

Lazio have offered a loan with buy option to Manchester United for Andreas Pereira. #MUFC are open to loan him out – but there’s still no agreement about how to share his salary. ? @SkySport #MUFC #Lazio https://t.co/tWwu3xdBoL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2020

Pereira seems destined for the exit door after failing to make any of United’s matchday squads so far this season – even for their cup clash against Luton Town.

The Brazil international started 25 of his 40 appearances last term, but the versatile midfielder only saw regular action in the first-half of last season as a result of injuries to some of his teammates.

With the likes of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay now fit and back in the fold, Pereira has fallen out of favour.

The bulk of Pereira’s 75 first-team appearances for the Manchester outfit have come over the last couple of seasons, with the ace seeing regular action after several loan spells away from the club.