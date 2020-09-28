Menu

Video: Gonzalo Higuain blazes awful penalty over the bar on Inter Miami debut

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Gonzalo Higuain did not get off to the best start for new club Inter Miami last night.

Watch below as the Argentine marked his debut in the MLS with a shocking penalty miss that he blazed over the bar…

Higuain enjoyed a great career in Europe, representing the likes of Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus at establishing himself as a lethal goal-scorer.

However, he’s also often been prone to moments like this, with his attempted spot kick here showing the lack of composure that has sometimes let him down at crucial moments.

