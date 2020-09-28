The Monday night game in the Premier League looks to be a cracker on paper, with a revitalised Arsenal side looking to make it back-to-back wins against Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s side showed their steely side in the Community Shield to beat the Reds, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jurgen Klopp’s swashbucklers gunning for a bit of revenge in what is, with respect, the more important competition.

The German named a strong squad for the visit of the north Londoners to Anfield, with one notable exception.

New signing, Thiago Alcantara, might’ve been expected to make a start, however, a slight injury has stopped him from playing.

A minor detail that many supporters seemed to overlook when news of the official line up broke via Liverpool’s official Twitter account.

Indeed, it left many seething at an apparent snub by the manager, when the truth is it was nothing of the sort.

