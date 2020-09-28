Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool’s stance on potential transfers

According to the Guardian, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool will not even consider making any more signings in the transfer window unless they are hit by serious injury troubles.

The Guardian focus particularly on the Reds’ centre-back situation, but Klopp has insisted that the Premier League champions are ‘well covered’ in this department.

It’s reported that the German has been very pleased with 17-year-old defender Billy Koumetio in pre-season, with the Frenchman battling with the likes of Sepp van den Berg and recent debutant Rhys Williams for the spot as Liverpool’s fourth-choice centre-back.

Liverpool currently partner superstar Virgil van Dijk with either Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, but with the duo injured, defensive midfielder Fabinho deputised in the heart of the defence against Chelsea.

Here’s what Klopp had to say on the centre-back situation and the prospect of more signings:

“I don’t expect a lot to happen to be honest.”

“You think you are well covered, we have three absolutely top centre-halves, young players in line, Fabinho at the back if you want and then all of a sudden three players are out for a few days and that is not nice.”

“But you cannot solve that in the transfer market. That is just not possible.”

“We will not even try if nothing more serious happens. I hope we don’t have to try that. If the situation stays like it is at the moment then there will be nothing.”

“All the rest, we are in quite a good place squad-wise and what the outgoings will be I have no idea at the moment. We will see.”

The sale of Dejan Lovren to Zenit earlier this summer course sparked concerns that the Merseyside outfit are short-staffed in central defence, but with Fabinho able to cover – they seem fine as long as they aren’t hit with any serious injury troubles.

Liverpool have also signed a backup left-back in Kostas Tsimikas, midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara and a versatile alternative option in attack with the recruitment of Diogo Jota from Wolves.

Liverpool are favourites to lift the title once again, whilst some supporters may wish for more recruits, it’s certainly a measured move by Klopp and the club to keep the bulk of their side the exact same.