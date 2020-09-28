Talks held: Manchester United make contact over transfer of £300,000-a-week star from PL rivals

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante as they chase an ambitious potential deal.

According to the Daily Mirror, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a long-time admirer of the France international, who could be ideal to add more protection to United’s dodgy defence.

The Red Devils looked highly unconvincing at the back in their 3-2 win over Brighton, which followed a surprise opening day defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

Kante looks like he could add something to this Man Utd squad, though the Mirror note that, after initial talks, his wage demands could be an issue.

The 29-year-old currently earns £300,000 a week at Stamford Bridge, and is reluctant to take a pay cut if he leaves the club, according to the Mirror.

Still, many United fans will probably feel it’s worth paying what it takes to land Kante, who has been one of the finest defensive midfielders in Europe in recent years.

That said, there’s also an argument that MUFC need to focus on actually improving their defence, rather than simply signing another midfielder to try and shield it better.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, as it’s not easy to pass up the opportunity to sign a talent like Kante if he ends up being available.

