Leicester City have won all three of their opening three games of a league season for the first time ever in their entire history.

The Foxes put in a stunning display to thrash Manchester City 5-2 away from home in yesterday’s Premier League clash, with Jamie Vardy netting a hat-trick in a memorable performance and result.

Leicester were good value for their win, and the result saw them make history with this hugely impressive stat…

3 – Leicester City have won each of their opening three games to a top-flight season for the very first time in the club's history. Magic. #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/oOhO3B5hSN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 27, 2020

Brendan Rodgers has done some fine work with Leicester, even if the club messed up the chance to qualify for the Champions League last season with a dire run of form towards the end of the campaign.

LCFC fans will hope this year can see them improve and find a little more consistency, so a 100% record from the first three matches is not a bad way to start.

James Maddison scored the pick of the goals in yesterday’s game and one imagines his return to form could be crucial for Leicester’s fortunes this term.