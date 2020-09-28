Menu

Liverpool apologise over former manager’s controversial comments on Man City youngster

Liverpool have reportedly had to apologise to Manchester City after controversial comments made by their former manager Roy Evans.

During commentary duty for the Reds on an Under-18s clash, Evans remarked that there were not many “normal names” in the team, apparently in response to City youngster Darko Gyabi, according to the Daily Mail.

Gyabi is a 16-year-old midfielder from London, and Evans’ comments are certainly poorly judged and could come across as quite xenophobic.

The Mail claim that Evans himself also reached out to Gyabi’s representatives to apologise, while Liverpool got in touch with City about the pundit’s remarks.

Liverpool and City don’t have the best relationship at the moment anyway after becoming major title rivals in recent seasons, so this incident won’t have helped ease tensions between the clubs.

Let’s hope Evans can learn from this mistake and that Gyabi can simply continue to do his talking on the football pitch, with the teenager widely regarded as one of the most exciting talents in the club’s academy.

  1. Red Ted says:
    September 28, 2020 at 11:08 am

    I suppose he should have said that there are not many indigenous British names. Although foreign names are the norm in London

    Reply

