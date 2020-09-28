Menu

Video: Arsenal “a different animal” under Mikel Arteta, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid a huge compliment to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the work he’s done in his first few months in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

The German tactician is perhaps the best manager in the world at the moment, so it’s some praise coming from him as he admits Arteta looks a special coach…

Liverpool take on Arsenal tonight, with Arteta enjoying his previous encounters with Klopp, winning 2-1 in the Premier League last season and on penalties in the Community Shield last month.

The reigning champions will surely be favourites this evening, but it’s clear there’s huge respect from Klopp to the young Spanish tactician.

