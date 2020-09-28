Video: Arsenal “a different animal” under Mikel Arteta, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid a huge compliment to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the work he’s done in his first few months in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

The German tactician is perhaps the best manager in the world at the moment, so it’s some praise coming from him as he admits Arteta looks a special coach…

?"You can see a lot of things which show that Mikel is special" Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is in full praise of the job Mikel Arteta has done so far at Arsenal pic.twitter.com/ft8iCFQMP0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 28, 2020

Liverpool take on Arsenal tonight, with Arteta enjoying his previous encounters with Klopp, winning 2-1 in the Premier League last season and on penalties in the Community Shield last month.

The reigning champions will surely be favourites this evening, but it’s clear there’s huge respect from Klopp to the young Spanish tactician.