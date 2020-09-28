Manchester City star offered to Barcelona in surprise transfer deal

Manchester City wide-man Oleksandr Zinchenko has reportedly been offered to Barcelona in a surprise potential transfer deal.

The versatile Ukraine international has often been a useful player for City, though he’s slightly fallen down the pecking order in recent times.

According to Mundo Deportivo, his City future may now be in doubt as it’s claimed he’s been offered as a possible signing for Barcelona.

City shouldn’t be under too much pressure to sell, with the report noting that Zinchenko has a contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2024, but the club might also do well to offload him and raise funds for signings in other areas of the pitch.

The 23-year-old could also be a more useful option for Barca than for City at the moment, with the Catalan giants in major need of a rebuild this summer.

Ronald Koeman has replaced Quique Setien as manager, and signings are surely needed to freshen up a squad that under-achieved a great deal last season.

Zinchenko might not be the kind of player Barcelona fans had in mind, but he has the versatility and experience to provide something useful to Koeman’s side.