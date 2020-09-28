With a week left of the summer transfer window, Manchester United don’t have much time to find an accord with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

The England international has been a target for the Red Devils for the entire summer, but the onset of the coronavirus pandemic has meant that the finances of every club has been hit, with United not immune to those effects.

To that end, the Old Trafford outfit have seemingly been scouring the market for alternative options, and according to the Daily Telegraph, they have made an enquiry for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

No transfer fee has been mentioned at this point, but he’ll clearly cost less than the reported £108m that Dortmund seem intent on holding out for.

The Telegraph note that the Hornets are bracing themselves for approaches but if they are to lose the Senegal international, they will only consider doing so on a permanent deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to make his mind up quickly too, as Liverpool are also reported to be showing an interest in the 22-year-old, per the Liverpool Echo.