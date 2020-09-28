Menu

Manchester United given reason for hope of late Jadon Sancho transfer swoop

Manchester United have reportedly been given some reason to hope they can get a late transfer deal done for Jadon Sancho.

Although Borussia Dortmund are playing hardball over selling their star player, it’s claimed they have not communicated this strong stance directly to Man Utd themselves, according to ESPN.

The Red Devils could therefore have reason to hope that this is simply a tactic being used by Dortmund to drive up Sancho’s price, with ESPN adding that they plan to fight until the end for the deal.

Sancho would be a hugely important signing for United if they could get this transfer done, with the England international a hugely exciting young talent who could be a world class performer at Old Trafford for much of the next decade or so.

The 20-year-old has been a joy to watch in his time in the Bundesliga, and would be a clear upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James out wide.

If United don’t get Sancho this summer, there is surely a big chance that other elite European sides will swoop for him later.

Jadon Sancho transfer rumours continue

