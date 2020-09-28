Revealed: Manchester United duo eyed by Champions League giants in double transfer

Manchester United could reportedly be braced for a double transfer raid on them from Lazio.

The Serie A giants look set to flex their financial muscle after qualifying for this season’s edition of the Champions League, and are eyeing up both Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata from Man Utd, according to reports.

The midfield duo are not currently regulars in the Red Devils’ line up, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer perhaps likely to be open to letting at least one of them go.

Pereira has looked like a young player with some potential for a while now, but it seems increasingly like he isn’t going to fulfil that potential, at least at Old Trafford.

Mata, meanwhile, has been a fine servant at United, but is ageing and past his best, so it could now be the right time for him to move on.

Lazio were linked with David Silva earlier in the summer before he made a last-minute U-turn to join Real Sociedad, and Mata would undoubtedly be a fine alternative in that creative midfield role.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could leave Lazio for a transfer to Juventus, so signings in the middle of the park make sense as a priority for the Rome outfit.