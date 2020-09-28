Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel had quite the response to a question from Telefoot regarding a potential swoop for Chelsea star Jorginho after his side’s 2-0 win vs Reims last night.

The German smiled when quizzed on the rumours linking PSG with the deep-lying playmaker, before firing back to Telefoot’s panel with ‘nice try’ as he refused to comment on the situation.

Telefoot were the first to break news of the French powerhouses’ loan interest in the Italy international yesterday afternoon, with the channel also claiming that Arsenal are keen on the midfielder.

Tuchel : "On a raté trop d'occasions nettes, ça vaut pour Icardi même s'il a marqué 2 buts. L'efficacité n'était pas là. Jorginho ? Bien essayé (sourire), je n'ai rien à dire…"#SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/PLkshCLxrN — Canal Supporters (@CanalSupporters) September 27, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Arsenal “a different animal” under Mikel Arteta, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp Barcelona preparing new transfer bid for Premier League centre-back Arsenal hopeful of completing transfer of at least one of their two top targets

Jorginho started Chelsea’s opening two Premier League games of the season, but was left on the bench for the dramatic 3-3 draw against West Bromwich Albion this past weekend.

The 28-year-old is certainly an important player for Frank Lampard’s side, starting 39 of his 44 appearances across all competitions last season.

Jorginho did experience a brief spell outside of the team in the opening stages of Project Restart at the end of last term, but appears to have battled back into the side.

Chelsea sanctioning a loan exit for the Italian wouldn’t be too surprising at all, the ace’s playing time will be directly impacted if Lampard continues with the 4-2-2-2/4-2-3-1 formation he deployed against the Baggies, that tactic seemed to spark more attacking creativity – but of course caused defensive issues.