According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Lazio have now reached a ‘total agreement’ regarding a loan deal for Andreas Pereira.

Romano reports that the loan will include an option for the Serie A outfit to make the transfer permanent for €27m. It’s added that the versatile midfielder will undergo medical tests this week.

News of a deal being reached comes as the two sides have finally agreed to share the 24-year-old’s wages, with Romano previously reporting that this was the stumbling block holding up the move.

Lazio’s sporting director and even their manager Simone Inzaghi commented on the potential signing earlier, with the final formality of the transfer now being the official announcements.

Pereira has fallen down the pecking order in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side now that the likes of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are fully fit.

The Brazil international started 25 of his 40 appearances for the Red Devils last season, with Pereira only seeing regular action as a result of United’s injury troubles in the middle of the park.

Pereira’s exit is not surprising at all, the academy graduate has not been part of the matchday squads for any of the Manchester outfit’s games so far this season.