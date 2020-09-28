‘No Gabriel?’ – These Arsenal fans question Arteta’s ‘head teaser’ of a decision ahead of Liverpool clash

Mikel Arteta has made four changes to the Arsenal side that beat West Ham last week ahead of tonight’s mammoth clash against reigning champions Liverpool.

There’s three changes in defence with summer signing Gabriel spared the wrath of Liverpool’s front three after being replaced by David Luiz, Kieran Tierney back at left centre-back for Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles starting at left wing-back ahead of fellow academy graduate Bukayo Saka.

The only other change sees defensive midfielder Mohamed Elneny back in the starting eleven in the place of Dani Ceballos, perhaps due to the Egyptian’s solid performance against the Reds in the Community Shield.

The front three remains the same with Willian and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the flanks, leaving Alexandre Lacazette to lead the line.

Take a look at the Gunners’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to Arteta’s teamsheet:

The Gabriel is a head teaser but still a good lineup & good options on the bench. COYG free hit tonight ???? — GoonerNick (@NickVann1987_) September 28, 2020

No Gabriel?? — joseph (@wengite) September 28, 2020

No Gabriel? Our man of the match in the first 2 games. — TheArseneView (@TheArseneView) September 28, 2020

GABRIEL BENCHED AFTER 2 MOTM PERFORMANCES ????? — ? (@guendouzxV2) September 28, 2020

Elneny in the midfield omg? — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) September 28, 2020

Big game for Elneny, he’s clearly impressed. Have to trust the manager. — James. (@afcjxmes) September 28, 2020

I had a strong feeling Elneny was going to start! Arteta will be expecting him to replicate his performance in the community shield — Lamá (@Words4rmagooner) September 28, 2020

Arsenal fans will certainly fancy their chances due to their recent wins against Jurgen Klopp’s side, beating the already-crowned champions at the end of last season and in the Community Shield.

The most notable change is definitely the decision to go with Luiz over Gabriel, however the veteran ball-player turned in fine displays in the aforementioned victories against the Reds.