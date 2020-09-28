Odds slashed on Arsenal sealing transfer of classy midfielder

Online bookmakers Ladbrokes have slashed their odds on Olympique Lyonnais creative midfielder Houssem Aouar joining Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal before the summer transfer window’s deadline on October 5.
READ MORE: Spurs defender’s agent in talks with Valencia over late summer move
Aouar, 22, joined Ligue 1 side Lyon’s youth academy in 2006 and has since gone onto climb the club’s highly-rated youth ranks before forcing his way into the side’s senior first-team in 2017.
The talented Frenchman has featured in a total of 140 matches for Lyon and has been directly involved in 51 goals in all competitions with his best spell arguably coming in his side’s 2019-20 Champions League campaign which saw them reach the semi-final stage.
Despite a hugely impressive time with Lyon, Aouar’s future has been the subject of increasing speculation after we exclusively revealed earlier this summer that a host of European giants including Arsenal were battling it out for the midfielder’s signature.
Despite earlier attempts from both Manchester City and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain it is Arteta’s Gunners who have emerged as late favourites to land the Lyon midfielder, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano.
#Aouar is first Arsenal target, no doubt… also because Atléti are convinced to keep Thomas as reported yesterday.
Personal terms not an issue – #AFC would offer contract until June 2025 and Houssem like to join.
But there’s still *no* agreement with OL about €60m price. ???? https://t.co/rvs0aztUD1
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 25, 2020
Lyon’s Aouar proposed move to Arsenal has intensified after leading bookmakers Ladbrokes have slashed their odds to just 1/4 on the Frenchman making the switch to the Emirates.
When asked about the bookmakers’ odds, Ladbrokes executive Alex Apati said: “Aouar may still be tight-lipped on his future but if the odds are anything to go by he’ll be a Gunner in no time.”