Peter Crouch tips Man United’s Bruno Fernandes to win Golden Boot with a penalty in every game

As part of a Q&A session for the Mail, former England striker Peter Crouch has admitted that Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is his favourite to win the Premier League’s Golden Boot.

Responding to a question from Twitter, the ex-Premier League striker stated that he expects the Red Devils to be awarded a penalty in every league game of the season from now on.

Whilst Crouch’s prediction has an element of light-heartedness to it, a penalty specialist topping the scoring charts has to be seen as a serious possibility after 21 penalties in just 25 games this season.

The introduction of VAR has undoubtedly led to the rise in spot-kicks, with replays now available for the kind of close calls that wouldn’t have resulted with penalties in the past.

25th game of the new Premier League season, and so far 21 penalties have been awarded. Madness. pic.twitter.com/sRrrYg7YmR — Futaa.com (@Futaacom) September 27, 2020

Here’s Crouch’s thoughts on Fernandes being the prime contender for the award:

“I have backed Bruno Fernandes to win the Golden Boot and I have done so on the basis that I will hear ‘penalty to Manchester United’ once a week from now until May.”

“There are 38 games, so I’m saying 38 penalties. Do you agree?”

Fernandes has been a revelation since joining the Red Devils in the January transfer window, with the attacking midfielder making quite the mark from 12 yards out.

Following the game-winning penalty after the full-time whistle against Brighton, 9 of Fernandes’ 12 goals for the Manchester outfit have come from the spot – with five of these in the Premier League.

According to the Mirror, Fernandes even went on record recently to combat the constant claims that he’s only capable of scoring penalties.

Considering Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s relatively unmatched ability to be awarded spot-kicks, Fernandes has to be considered as a contender for the Golden Boot – alongside any of the league’s other penalty specialists.