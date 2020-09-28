Premier League announce another 10 positive Covid-19 tests

As the coronavirus pandemic begins to wreak its havoc countrywide again, the Premier League have announced 10 positive results in the latest round of testing.

With each passing week, the stats for positive cases, both in a sporting and general context, are not getting better but exponentially worse.

According to a statement from the Premier League, there were 1,595 tests done in the period from September 21 to September 27, and of those, 10 came back positive.

That’s a huge increase from the previous weeks:

Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep – 1,605 tested, three positive.

Round 2: 7-13 Sep – 2,131 tested, four positive.

Round 3: 14-20 Sep – 1,574 tested, three positive.

The news of the latest positive tests comes on the back of West Ham’s David Moyes, Josh Cullen and Issa Diop all contracting the disease and being forced to self isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

That fate will now befall the 10 who have tested positive in the latest round, but with another international break on the horizon, it appears as though those players may only miss one league game.